Sir Keir Starmer refuses to reveal his plans for the future of the Bibby Stockholm barge if he wins the general election on 4 July

Keir Starmer has refused to reveal his plans for the Bibby Stockholm barge that's housing asylum seekers in Dorset, if he wins the general election in two weeks' time.

In an interview with ITV West Country in Swindon, the Labour leader repeatedly refused to say whether or not he will get rid of the accommodation vessel, which has been in use since August 2023.

When asked if he would end its use if he becomes prime minister, Sir Keir said: "The thing we need to do in relation to asylum seekers is to make sure that we stop people climbing into boats on the northern coast of France and getting across".

When asked again, he said: "That is evidence of the failure of the government. They are using barges, they are using hotels, it's costing the taxpayer an absolute fortune."

"We cannot go on like this," he added.

The Labour gave the interview during a visit to a supermarket in Swindon, where he promised to bring down bills and make people feel better off if he wins the election.

"We're not planning to have more barges and hotels," Sir Keir insisted in an interview. "We need to reduce the problem in the first place".

The barge is the only accommodation vessel for migrants that has been commissioned by the government and has faced a series of setbacks since it arrived in Dorset.

A recent report looking into conditions on board found widespread mental health problems and “airport security” aboard the vessel, with multiple former residents telling an inquiry that conditions were like being "in prison".

It was announced by Rishi Sunak as part of plans to stop small boats crossing the English Channel, with the prime minister claiming it was cheaper than housing asylum seekers in hotels funded by the taxpayer.

The discovery of dangerous bacteria led to its evacuation last summer just days after the arrival of the first asylum seekers, and it remained vacant for two months.

In December last year, one man was thought to have taken his own life after he was found dead on board.

Labour is pledging to set up a new Border Security Command if it wins the general election, which would be funded by scrapping the government's Rwanda deportation scheme.

Both Keir Starmer's party and the Conservatives have vowed to "stop the boats", with Rishi Sunak's party telling voters they will pursue their Rwanda policy and sign more returns deals with third countries.

Keir Starmer tells ITV West Country he doesn't have a 'magic wand' to 'fix all of the country's problems'

On the cost of living crisis, Sir Keir said he will work on "stabilising the economy" from day one if he becomes prime minister.

But, he said: "I'm not going to stand here and say the day after the election I've got this magic wand and I can fix all of these problems."

A major poll released on Wednesday showed Labour is on course for the biggest landslide in a century.

YouGov said its latest study projects Labour is on course to achieve a 200-seat majority.

Labour is predicted to secure 425 seats, the Tories 108, the Liberal Democrats 67, SNP 20, Reform UK five, Plaid Cymru four and the Green Party two.

Labour has promised not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT for five years if they win the election, in what they're calling a "tax triple lock."

The party has committed to some tax rises - they include charging VAT on private school fees; the reintroduction of the lifetime allowance on pension savings; higher taxes on non-doms, private equity bonuses and the profits of energy companies.

