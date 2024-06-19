A man in his 80s has been arrested following the unexplained death of a woman in Bath.

Avon and Somerset Police were called just before 8.20am on Tuesday 18 June by members of the public who were concerned about the welfare of a man.

The man was on scaffolding in Bennett Street and members of the public, fire crews and officers helped get him to safety.

Police then went to an address in Upper Lansdown Mews where they found a woman in urgent need of medical care.

Despite the best efforts of ambulance crew, they were unable to save her.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "A man in his eighties has been arrested by officers pending further investigation and the results of a forensic post mortem examination."Officers have not yet formally identified the deceased, who is in her eighties. However, her next of kin have been informed.

"Our thoughts are with them and they are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

"The investigation is in its early stages of our investigation but these are tragic circumstances.

"Detectives ask that people avoid speculating or posting any footage or images online while they establish the facts."

Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has any dashcam footage showing an older man with a rucksack walking between Upper Landsdown Mews and Bennett Street between 8am and 9am on 18 June.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give the reference Op Network.