Play Brightcove video

Sam Blackledge reports on efforts to help people with learning disabilities to vote

People in Cornwall with learning disabilities can take part in a specially-arranged event this weekend, designed to help them vote in the General Election.

The session at County Hall in Truro will include advice on how to fill in ballot papers and simplified versions of the parties' manifestos, so everybody can exercise their right to vote.

There are 1.5 million people in the UK with a learning disability, up to 700,000 of whom are eligible to vote.

19-year-old Max has voted before and says it can be a confusing situation. Credit: ITV News

Angie Emrys-Jones, from the Cornwall Down's Syndrome Support Group, said: "There are reasonable adjustments that can be made around voting.

"You can take take somebody with you if you're a bit anxious on the day, if you're a bit concerned whether it's complicated.

"You can have somebody go in the ballot box and read the candidates out to you. You can have enlarged print and have somebody help you make a mark on the paper.

"That's something that a lot of people don't always know. The common misconception is that people with a learning disability aren't able to vote, and that's not true."

Simplified versions of the parties' manifestos will be available. Credit: ITV News

Marie Whitehurst, from Disability Cornwall, said: "Our young people are part of our society, they have a right to choose who they would like to see as the next Prime Minister, and without this information they don't have an informed choice."Some voters, like 19-year-old Max Antcliff, have done this before and consider themselves pretty clued up on politics. For others, it will be a totally new experience."I think some people might not feel confident turning in their poll cards," Max said.

"I think it can help people understand being at the polling station."