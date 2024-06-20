A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her 80s in Bath.

It comes after a woman was found in need of urgent medical treatment at a property in Upper Lansdown Mews on Tuesday 18 June. She died at the scene.

William Arthur Haxworth, 87, from Upper Lansdown Mews, appeared at Bath Magistrates Court on Thursday 20 June.

He was remanded into custody ahead of a hearing at Bristol Crown on Friday 21 June. The woman who died has now been formally identified as Delia Haxworth, 85.

Her next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers at Avon and Somerset Police.Detective inspector Mark Newbury is leading enquiries by officers from the Major Crime Investigation Team.He said: "Our thoughts are very much with Delia's family as they begin to come to terms with this tragedy. "Although a man has been charged we are still in the early stages of our investigation.

"I hope that anyone with information will come forward to help us find the answers for the family."Avon and Somerset police say they are still keen to hear from anyone who saw or has footage of an older man with a rucksack walking from Upper Lansdown Mews to Bennett Street, or of a man climbing scaffolding in Bennett Street.Please call 101 and give the reference Operation Network, or visit the dedicated online portal if you have any information.