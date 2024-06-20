New Isles of Scilly ferry service delayed until mid-July

A new ferry service for the Isles of Scilly has delayed its launch date for a second time, as it undergoes final regulatory approvals.

Scilly Ferries had started taking bookings from the beginning of May to coincide with the World Pilot Gigs Championships and has been providing customers with alternative crossings.

The Atlantic Wolff ferry is currently on the water in Portsmouth where, after rebranding, has been through a series of tests but it is unlikely to be operational until early to mid July.

In a statement to customers Harland and Wolff CEO John Wood said "We know that this is disappointing, but we will do our utmost to transfer your bookings under the same terms where at all."

A progress update shared with customers explaining the Scilly Ferry will not start operation until next month. Credit: Harland and Wolff

The company which is the rival of the 104-year-old Isles of Scilly Steamship Company (IOSSC) has been a topic of conversation for many months. Opinions have been divided on how successful it will be.

Janice Nightingale from the Bourdeaux shop said "it's certainly shaken things up a bit.

"You always think that it's good to have a bit of competition so and it gives you choices.

"I don't know that there's going to be enough business or sufficient business to keep both of them going."

Janice says it'll be important to see what timetable each ferry runs during the off season Credit: ITV News

As well as moving people on and off the islands, the ferries are vital for getting freight to the Isles of Scilly.

Phil Moon, managing director of the restaurant and cafe On the Quay, says the bulk of their supplies come from the mainland three times a week.

"With the competition that's coming in, and the differences that that might do, it's interesting, but also very worrying, because we just don't know what the future holds."

"There's positives and negatives. Obviously we need a service full stop. If there's no service here, there's no Isles of Scilly in my eyes."

Phil Moon says while they use as much local produce as possible they are wholly reliant on their business shipping deliveries. Credit: ITV News

Meanwhile the long-serving ferry, 47-year-old Scillonian 3, is on its way out with the new Mark 4 vessel is starting to be built in Vietnam at the end of June. The IOSSC expects it to be in action by 2026.It has not all been smooth sailing for the long standing Steamship Company with some controversy over the changes in finances with it being privately funded instead of receiving £48 million pounds of levelling up money.Stuart Reid, chief pperations denied there was any trust issues with islanders saying: "Everything we do is around ensuring that there's maximum benefit for both the community and the company at the same time.

"That goes with the new vessel project as well. We did a huge amount of consultation during the design process.

"We've been out several times to the islands, right the way through that four year project, which allowed the community to feed back into those plans, but will the two services."

The Steamship Company was set up in 1920 to serve the locals and tourists for the Isles of Scilly Credit: ITV News

Cllr Steve Simms, the Isles of Scilly lead for transport, has been closed following the actions of each company.

Cllr Simms said: "It's like a Greek tragedy...leaving the islands in a state of flux.

"I do not know what the travel situation will be here in 12 months because of what's happening.

"And also, on the other side in Whitehall, we see absolute chaos and we can't move on until we get another government ."