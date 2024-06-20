Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Cheltenham.

People in a vehicle reportedly shot at homes and parked cars on Hudson Street, in the St Paul's area, shortly after 7:20pm on Wednesday 19 June, Gloucestershire Police said.

Officers said no injuries have been reported and there have been no arrests.

The force added there was a large police presence in the area while investigations continue.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or has CCTV or doorbell footage to get in touch.

