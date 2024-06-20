A Royal Marine who died while training in Devon was said to have "suffered more punishments than anyone else" in his final week, according to fellow recruits.

Connor Clark, 18, from Norfolk, was just three weeks into his military career when his body was discovered on the railway line beside the Commando Training Centre in Lympstone, Devon, on the morning of 12 June 2021.

An inquest into his death began on Monday 17 June and has heard from senior naval officers and Connor's peers.

Two recruits issued statements to the inquest on Thursday 20 June saying he had suffered so-called "thrashings" during his third week.

They added that the sanctions were "only because he was making more mistakes" and were "meant to target his weaknesses".

Connor's former roommate also told the inquest that "shouting, swearing and punishments" were commonplace during their course.

Jack Bridges, who is now a reservist with the Grenadiers, moved into Connor's room in the third week of their training.

Mr Bridges explained he felt shouting and insults were "part and parcel of training" and being told "you are one of the worst recruits to come though here" was something he experienced in subsequent training.

He said that it was "never personal" but something to "test your mental robustness".

The environment was "very highly strung" and there was a lot of pressure on himself and the trainees, Mr Bridges added.

"Connor seemed fine about the comments made to the recruits, but may have affected his confidence," he said.

Lawyers for the Ministry of Defence asked Mr Bridges if it was explained to the troops from the start of their training that the comments made were not to be taken personally - that it was all part of the game. He replied: "Yes 100%."

On the night of the 11 June 2021, Mr Bridges said everyone was helping to find Connor's missing blank firing attachment.

Mr Bridges said he later went to bed and woke up in the night. He saw Connor's bed and kit were in a mess but "was not worried".

He was then woken by someone concerned that Connor was missing at around 6am. A search then got underway, involving lots of troops.

When Mr Bridges was later told of Connor's death, he said: "I was shocked, I cried. He was a really nice lad. There was no inclination he was intending to do anything like that.

"He was struggling with a few things. Connor seemed slow the night before and didn't accept the help he was offered."

Mr Bridges reflected that Connor seemed to be a fish out of water and more reserved than others.

Connor had focussed on fitness during the Covid lockdowns - training daily with his mother, who is an endurance swimmer. Credit: Handout

Also at the inquest, the major in charge of welfare at the Commando Training Centre was present.

Major Darryl Foster said that Connor would "probably have been removed from training, if core carers were made aware that he had self-harmed days before his death."

He said he had a missed call from the base at 6.37am on 12 June, but only because signal was poor in the area on the phones they were issued with.

As well as being the overall custodian of welfare, his role was the "final chain of command" to help with "really complex incidents."

Major Foster was told that Connor was missing and that he'd left a suicide note.

But, he said he was "not aware about the discovery of the duvet up against the perimeter fence."

This account appeared to contradict earlier evidence given at the inquest by Captain Jo Tyler.

Captain Tyler was on duty at the camp and said he had passed over all the information, including about the discovery of the duvet.

Major Foster told coroner Phil Spinney: "I apologise for the discrepancy but I am adamant that is what I recall."

He immediately then went to the base to see what support he could offer with the ongoing search and decide on the next steps.

At the guardroom, Major Foster said he was keen to hear their appraisal of the situation - and was told by the guards, who oversee the cameras, that "no-one had left the camp overnight" and that they were sure Connor would still be at the base.

Major Foster believes he was told about the duvet at 7.40am and at that moment his "heart sank".

He then heard from the police that someone had been hit by a train, but it didn't occur to him that it might have been Connor Clark.

When asked if he would have acted earlier if he'd known about the duvet, Major Foster replied that "it would have hastened my reaction to call the police" but still felt the "highest possibility" that Connor was still at the camp.

The inquest continues.