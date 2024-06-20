A woman who stole a man's mobility scooter, leaving him to freeze to death in a Tesco carpark in Stroud, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 41 and of no fixed address, admitted to the manslaughter of 63-year-old Neil Shadwick on 22 January 2023.

Hawkins previously admitted to aggravated vehicle taking, in relation to Mr Shadwick's mobility scooter, which he used as his mode of transport.

He was found unresponsive in the car park of Tesco superstore on Stratford Road shortly before 6am and he was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. He died later that day.

Gloucestershire Constabulary's Major Crime Investigation Team then launched an investigation.

Police say Hawkins rode away on the mobility scooter, leaving Mr Shadwick behind in sub-zero temperatures.

The scooter was later found abandoned by a member of the public on Bisley Old Road in Stroud shortly before 8am the same day.

At a hearing on 25 April last year, Hawkins admitted to aggravated vehicle taking without consent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

She was remanded in custody and later charged with manslaughter.

At a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 20 June, she admitted a charge of manslaughter and was further remanded in custody.

A date has not yet been set for sentencing.

Detective Inspector Adam Stacey, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "Hawkins' sickening actions had tragically fatal consequences for a man whom she knew full well to be extremely vulnerable.

"I welcome her guilty plea, which has meant that Mr Shadwick's family at least have not had to endure a lengthy trial in court.

"Our thoughts remain with his family at this very difficult time."