A doctor who treated a Royal Marine recruit shortly before he died, says it is an "eternal regret" that he "did not act differently".

Connor Clark, 18, from Norfolk, was just three weeks into his military career when his body was discovered on the railway line beside the Commando Training Centre in Lympstone, Devon, on the morning of 12 June 2021.

An inquest into his death began on Monday 17 June and has heard from senior naval officers and Connor's peers at Lympstone.

Giving evidence on Friday 21 June was Captain Matthew Turner who is also a surgeon and in charge of overseeing health services at naval bases across the South West.

Captain Turner said: "An immediate conference call should have been set-up after Connor Clark presented himself to the medical centre with a cut to his arm."

Connor had explained to the duty locum doctor, Dr Jonathan Bedford, that he had "fallen against a radiator" but had "made it worse" to justify going to the sickbay.

Dr Bedford told Connor what options were available to him.

In a statement submitted to the inquest, Dr Bedford said: "Seeking an urgent case conference would ultimately have resulted in RCT Clark being withdrawn from training.

"But also removal from the stressful situation on the course - therefore exceptionally frustrating for him.

"It would have allowed a wider assessment and management of his stressed state, and equally the chance to put him in a safer environment."

He said it was clear to him that Connor was determined to persevere and did not want to take a break or restart training.

Dr Bedford also said: "It is my eternal regret that I did not act differently."

At the inquest, Captain Turner confirmed that where self harm cases are presented: "There should always be an immediate call to set-up a case conference on the same day."

The principal medical officer, also giving evidence, said at the time it may not have been easy for a visiting doctor to find the policies around self-harm in their induction documents.

A number of revisions have taken place since Connor's death three years ago.

These include improvements to the induction of doctors, to make them fully aware of all the policies developed within their initial weeks of employment.