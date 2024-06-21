A public schoolboy who attacked two sleeping students and a teacher with hammers at Blundell’s School in Tiverton, Devon, has been found guilty of three counts attempted murder at Exeter Crown Court.

A 17-year-old has been found guilty on three counts of attempted murder in connection to an incident at a boarding school in Devon.

The teenager, who was 16 at the time and cannot be named for legal reasons, was on trial after attacking two sleeping students and a teacher at Blundell's School in Tiverton.

Returning on Friday 21 June, the jury found the defendant guilty of three counts of attempted murder after 40 hours of deliberation.

During the two-month trial, Exeter Crown Court heard the boy was wearing just his boxer shorts and was “on a mission” to protect himself from a zombie apocalypse when he carried out the attack on 9 June last year.

The teenager claimed he was sleepwalking when he seriously injured the two boys and left housemaster Henry Roffe-Silvester with wounds to his head.

Police cordon at Blundell's School in June last year. Credit: ITV West Country

The jury previously heard how two boys were asleep in cabin-style beds in one of the school’s boarding houses when the defendant climbed up and attacked them shortly before 1am.

He had armed himself with three claw hammers and waited for the two boys to be asleep before launching the assault.

Their housemaster, who was asleep in his own quarters, was awoken by noises coming from the boarding house and went to investigate.

When he entered the bedroom, where the attack had happened, he saw a silhouetted figure standing in the room who turned towards him and repeatedly struck him over the head with a hammer.

In interviews recorded by the police and played to the jury, one of the victims told officers he and the defendant had been friends in the previous academic year but there was a “complete change” after the summer holidays.

Over Christmas or in the spring term he sent him “unkind” messages, the boy told police.

“One I can remember… he said, ‘F***ing die’,” the boy said.

“I said to him not to say that because it is not very nice. There was a complete change during the summer holidays because before that he was nice.”

The case was heard at Exeter Crown Court Credit: PA

The boy said, on one occasion, the defendant took pictures of him as he changed his clothes, which he asked him to delete.

On other occasions the defendant did not “respect” the boy’s belongings and would damage them while he was away, the court heard.

“There were sometimes when he could be a normal person and just nice,” the boy told police.

Trial judge Mrs Justice Cutts said she would adjourn sentencing for the preparation of pre-sentence reports, including a psychiatric report, and would pass sentence on 18 October.

“I don’t intend to sentence today, further reports are needed,” she said.

“I would wish a psychiatric report. That needs to be a court-ordered report.

“I can say that inquiries have been made to find somebody who would be able to write a report. It has not been straightforward because of the defendant’s age.”

Two schoolboys were left severely injured while the housemaster suffered wounds to his head. Credit: BPM Media

James Dawes KC, prosecuting, previously told the jury both boys suffered skull fractures, as well as injuries to their ribs, spleen, a punctured lung and internal bleeding.

Mr Dawes said: “Blood went everywhere. You may think that whoever does that intends to kill the person they are attacking.

"They were sleeping at the time and astonishingly they both survived these attacks.

“Their survival has nothing to do with the defendant and his actions but everything to do with the speed at which the 999 call was made by a boy at school and the astonishing skill of the paramedics who arrived and the skilful work of the doctors and surgeons who saved their lives at the hospital.”

Mr Dawes said both boys are living with the “long-term consequences” of the attack but have no memory of the incident.

Blundell's School is an independent co-education boarding and day school in Tiverton. The full boarding fees costs upwards of £45,000 a year and nearly £28,000 for a day student.

The defendant will be sentenced on 18 October 2024.