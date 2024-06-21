Avon and Somerset Police have closed a road in Bristol city centre following the death of a man on Friday 21 June.

Officers say he was found critically ill in an alley off Small Street at around 5.40am and died at the scene.

A statement from the force said: "Enquiries to identify the man and inform his next of kin are being prioritised this morning to ensure they are updated as soon as possible.

"We are treating the man's death as unexplained at this early stage. Small Street is closed and a scene remains in place at this time.

"If you have any information which could help, please call 101 and give the log number 166 of Friday 21 June."