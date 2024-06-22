Glastonbury Festival 2024: Full list of road closures and best routes to Worthy Farm
In a few days the gates of Glastonbury Festival will open once again, seeing roughly 200,000 people flood onto Worthy Farm.
Road closures are among the measures used to ensure people arrive and leave the site safely with minimal disruption to the residents of nearby Pilton village.
Below you'll find a full list of the road closures surrounding the site.
Some begin on Saturday 22 June and last until Friday 5 July, while others are just for the duration of the festival and 'leaving day' - 26 June to 1 July.
Full list of road closures
Cockmill Lane
Lamberts Hill
Pylle Lane
Scottles Lane
Stone Lane
Stickleball Lane
Higher Westholme Road
Bagborough Lane
Parsons Batch
Abbots Way
Neat Lane
Cannards Grave Road
Pylle Road
Totterdown Lane
Easton Lane
Station Road
Platterwell Lane
Lye Lane
Withial Lane
Long Drove
Parbrook Lane
Whitstone Hill
Top Street
Breech Lane
Hembridge Road
Fosse Way
Sawpit Lane
Little Pennard Lane
Pye Hill
Compton Lane
Shop Lane
Street Road Roundabout
Lottisham Lane
Summerhill Lane
Lower Westholme Road
Winters Hill Lane
Kennel Lane
Wraxall Lane
East Town Lane
Boxbush Lane
Layby Off Stockbridge Lane To Steanbow
Best routes to Worthy Farm - as suggested by the Glastonbury Festival team
Public car parking will be available on arrival for £60 in cash.
Worthy View and Sticklinch car parks are sold out.
Those staying can park in the car parks on the west of the festival site and make their way to Worthy View and Sticklinch on foot.
From South London: M3 then A303 and A37 (Sat Nav TA11 7DP)
From Swindon: M4 then A350 onto the A361 (Sat Nav BA4 4LY)
From the North East: A1 or M1, M25 to M3 (Junction 12), then A303 and A37 (Sat Nav TA11 7DP)
From the Midlands: Preferably M40 and A34 to A303 and A37 (Sat Nav TA11 7DP)
From the North West: M6, M5 to A39 (Junction 23) then A361 (Sat Nav BA6 9XE)
From Wales: As above - M4, M5 to A39 (Sat Nav BA6 9XE)
For more local traffic using the A37 North or A361 East (Sat Nav BA4 4LY)
PLEASE NOTE – your satnav will not get you all the way to the festival site but to the start of the festival signage. Please follow the festival signs as soon as you see those.
It is important that you approach the site on the side that you want to park. Using local roads to get to the opposite side of the site causes delays so use main roads that are well away from the site. A few extra miles travelled further away can save hours in queues near to the site. Always follow the directional signs, variable message signs and park where directed by staff.
Also please note that those who parked on the east side of the site last year had the shortest queues at the pedestrian gates and the shortest queues getting out on Monday 1 July.