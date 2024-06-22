In a few days the gates of Glastonbury Festival will open once again, seeing roughly 200,000 people flood onto Worthy Farm.

Road closures are among the measures used to ensure people arrive and leave the site safely with minimal disruption to the residents of nearby Pilton village.

Below you'll find a full list of the road closures surrounding the site.

Some begin on Saturday 22 June and last until Friday 5 July, while others are just for the duration of the festival and 'leaving day' - 26 June to 1 July.

Full list of road closures

Cockmill Lane

Lamberts Hill

Pylle Lane

Scottles Lane

Stone Lane

Stickleball Lane

Higher Westholme Road

Bagborough Lane

Parsons Batch

Abbots Way

Neat Lane

Cannards Grave Road

Pylle Road

Totterdown Lane

Easton Lane

Station Road

Platterwell Lane

Lye Lane

Withial Lane

Long Drove

Parbrook Lane

Whitstone Hill

Top Street

Breech Lane

Hembridge Road

Fosse Way

Sawpit Lane

Little Pennard Lane

Pye Hill

Compton Lane

Shop Lane

Street Road Roundabout

Lottisham Lane

Summerhill Lane

Lower Westholme Road

Winters Hill Lane

Kennel Lane

Wraxall Lane

East Town Lane

Boxbush Lane

Layby Off Stockbridge Lane To Steanbow

Glastonbury Festival 2023 Credit: PA Images

Best routes to Worthy Farm - as suggested by the Glastonbury Festival team

Public car parking will be available on arrival for £60 in cash.

Worthy View and Sticklinch car parks are sold out.

Those staying can park in the car parks on the west of the festival site and make their way to Worthy View and Sticklinch on foot.

From South London: M3 then A303 and A37 (Sat Nav TA11 7DP)

From Swindon: M4 then A350 onto the A361 (Sat Nav BA4 4LY)

From the North East: A1 or M1, M25 to M3 (Junction 12), then A303 and A37 (Sat Nav TA11 7DP)

From the Midlands: Preferably M40 and A34 to A303 and A37 (Sat Nav TA11 7DP)

From the North West: M6, M5 to A39 (Junction 23) then A361 (Sat Nav BA6 9XE)

From Wales: As above - M4, M5 to A39 (Sat Nav BA6 9XE)

For more local traffic using the A37 North or A361 East (Sat Nav BA4 4LY)

PLEASE NOTE – your satnav will not get you all the way to the festival site but to the start of the festival signage. Please follow the festival signs as soon as you see those.

It is important that you approach the site on the side that you want to park. Using local roads to get to the opposite side of the site causes delays so use main roads that are well away from the site. A few extra miles travelled further away can save hours in queues near to the site. Always follow the directional signs, variable message signs and park where directed by staff.

Also please note that those who parked on the east side of the site last year had the shortest queues at the pedestrian gates and the shortest queues getting out on Monday 1 July.