Four men are in police custody after being arrested in connection with a weapon being discharged in Cheltenham.

The incident happened on Hudson Street at around 7.20pm on Wednesday 19 June.

It is believed a grey Toyota pulled up in the road and its occupants got out before discharging a weapon five times.

They then got back into the vehicle and drove off. Nobody was reported injured and there was no damage reported to nearby properties.

Shortly after the incident, the Toyota was seen being driven in the wrong direction down Townsend Street by a man wearing a balaclava.

The four men from Cheltenham - aged 18, 21, 24 and 36 - have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. They remain in custody.

Detectives would now like to speak to anybody who may have witnessed this or who has dashcam footage of the car.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue to patrol the area throughout the weekend.

Anyone with information on what took place can provide this by completing the following online form and quoting incident 429 of 19 June.

Alternatively you can call police on 101 or give information anonymously to the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.