Play Brightcove video

Mark Farmer captured the moment when he was visiting for the day.

Black smelly water has been caught on camera spilling into the sea in Dorset.

The video shows dark water quickly flowing out of the pipe on West Bay Beach, and heading out to sea.

The bathing water is currently rated as excellent by the Environment Agency.

The footage was captured by Mark Farmer on the morning of Friday 21 June when he was visiting the seaside town for the day.

He said there was a ‘stench’ coming off the water that was being blown across the pathway too.

Mr Farmer said: "The smell was horrendous."

Wessex Water was approached about the incident, but clarified the pipe isn’t theirs.

Dorset Council has been approached about the incident.