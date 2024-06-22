A teenage boy was injured after falling onto rocks at a Dartmoor quarry.

Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team were called out to Swelltor Quarry at 8.30pm on Thursday 20 June.

A 13-year-old had fallen from height onto rocks and had several injuries.

It took 35 minutes for crews to reach the casualty, assess his injuries, and provide pain relief.

The boy feel from height onto rocks at the quarry. Credit: Dartmoor Search and Rescue

Once the support team arrived he was packaged in a vacuum mattress and insulated casualty bag before being stretchered back to a meeting point at the start of the Foggintor track.

At 11.10pm he was handed over to the care of paramedics from the South West Ambulance Trust before going to hospital.

The rescue team said: “We wish that casualty a speedy recovery.”