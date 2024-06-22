A young boy has been injured at a slip and slide attraction in Somerset.

The incident occurred on Sunday 16 June at the Ultimate Slip n Slide attraction at Eastcote Farm in Beckington, near Frome.

A spokesperson for the attraction said the boy was injured once he was off the 95-metre slide.

They said: “Only when rules were not followed as in this incident has an injury resulted, this is extremely regrettable and has lead us to consider further controls.”

The incident resulted in a lot of speculation on social media, which the spokesperson said was “incredibly unfair and some parts untrue”.

They continued: "Please be reassured that the slide is completely safe when we all follow the rules.”

They also said they have tried to reach out to the boy’s family to meet.

An air ambulance attended the scene and the boy was taken to hospital.

Eastcote Events, which hosts the attraction, shared online: "We are aware of the incident that took place on 16 June involving a local young boy at the Slip n Slide.

"We wish him and the whole family a speedy recovery, we're saddened to see such an awful accident happen on our site but we can assure you the owners of Ultimate Slip and Slide took every single safety measure necessary, and more, before opening and continue to do so with ongoing risk assessments and updates.

“Safety is of paramount to them and they are just as devastated this has happened as we are."

A spokesperson for Somerset Council said: "We can confirm that we are investigating an incident at UltimateSlipnslide. We were made aware of the incident from social media; it has not been formally reported to us. The business is currently only open at weekends, so Somerset Council staff have not yet been able to do any in-depth investigation.”