Gloucestershire charity receives mysterious £1,000 donation 

A children and young people’s bereavement charity based in Gloucestershire has become the latest cause to benefit from an anonymous donation.

Winston’s Wish is the UK’s first children’s and young people’s bereavement charity and has its headquarters in Gloucestershire.

One day a mystery envelope arrived containing £1,000 in old £20 notes.

Recently a variety of charities in the West Country have been receiving donations totalling £1,000 from a mystery donor.

In a similar fashion to the other charities, the donation to Winston’s Wish was sent in the post via a large folded-over envelope complete with a hand-written address, sparking belief that the donations are from the same kind individual.

It is believed that Winston’s Wish is the fourth charity in recent months to receive this generous donation.

Winston’s Wish individual giving manager Olivia said: “We are amazed and delighted by this kind donation and wish to thank whoever is behind this anonymous gesture for their kindness.

“We not only value the donation in itself which will help us to continue to support bereaved children and young people find their feet when their worlds are turned upside down by grief, but we appreciate being recognised as a cause worth supporting.

“We would like to use this opportunity to thank whoever is behind this kind gesture and let them know how much we appreciate their generosity.”