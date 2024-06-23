A beloved kitten has had to have its leg amputated after being found trapped inside the engine of a car in Cornwall.

The family pet is expected to make a full recovery and has returned home despite being badly burnt.

Michelle Keast, from Penzance, realised her pet Sula was missing at the weekend - but did not find the ginger tabby cat until 24 hours later, trapped under the bonnet of a vehicle near their home.

The car was unknowingly driven with the animal inside and the nine-month-old cat suffered bad burns due to the heat of the engine.

Michelle explained the family was searching for Sula, saying that she typically does not venture far, choosing to stay near their home instead.

She said: "She didn't come in on Sunday night like she always does and I checked again before we went to bed and she still wasn't there.

"I got home on Monday and my partner went to look for her and she was literally just a few doors down.

"We finally managed to free her after quite a few hours of help from neighbours and the fire brigade.

"Unfortunately, she has had to have one leg amputated due to the severe damage and infection.

The nine month old kitten usually stays close to home.

"Her leg was severely burnt and damaged down to the bone as well as other burns, if the car was driven again she probably wouldn't be here.

"She's still got quite a high temperature and infection but she is up and about and using her litter tray which is great."

Michelle added: "She's alive and that's what I said to my little girl. We've got to be thankful we've found her and it could have been a lot worse.

"I told her not a lot of people have a three-legged cat and we'll have this cool cat that survived.""I am so overwhelmed with all the support and kind messages we have received so far and thank you to everyone. I appreciate it."

A fundraiser has now been set up for anyone who would like to donate towards vet fees.