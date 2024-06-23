A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found unconscious in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police said the victim, in his 70s, was found unresponsive outside a property in Overbrook, early on Friday 21 June.

He was then taken to hospital, where he died. His next of kin have been informed.

The force said the arrested man had been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Penny Andrews said: “Our thoughts are with the gentleman’s relatives at this difficult time.

“We are actively investigating the circumstances and keeping an open mind about what may have taken place. We need to hear from anyone who was in the area on Friday night and may have seen anything suspicious.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have driven past and have dash cam footage or nearby householders who may have doorbell camera recordings.”

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact 101 quoting log 54240072328.

Alternatively, information can be passed onto Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.