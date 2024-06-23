Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead in South Gloucestershire.

Avon and Somerset Police were called by the ambulance service to a property in Mill Lane, Hambrook, on Saturday 22 June, just before 10am.

A man in his 90s was found dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

One person has been arrested and is in police custody.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Steph McKenna said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this hugely upsetting time.

“We can confirm a man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.

“We will carry out a thorough investigation into what has happened, and this will be led by our Major Crime Investigation Team. Our enquiries are at an early stage but at this time it appears this was an isolated incident and between two people known to one another.

“While there is not believed to be any ongoing risk to the public, the local community can expect to see an increased police presence in the coming days while investigative work is carried out, along with high-visibility reassurance patrols.

“As always, if you have any concerns please speak to those officers and PCSOs on patrol as they will be happy to speak and try to assist as much as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5224161401. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.