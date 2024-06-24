'A story of resilience': Windrush generation celebrated in Cornwall

Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Sam Blackledge reports on celebrations of the anniversary of the Windrush ship's arrival in 1948.

Hundreds of young people have taken part in a mass celebration of the Windrush generation in Cornwall, featuring the music of Taylor Swift as well as traditional Caribbean food.

The event in Truro on Friday was a colourful and musical way to mark the 76th anniversary of the arrival of the ship in the UK.

Abi Hutchinson is the co-founder of Black Voices Cornwall. Credit: ITV News

Abi Hutchinson, co-founder of Black Voices Cornwall, said: "We know there are people from the Windrush generation living in and visiting Cornwall, so we think it's good to represent that community, and make sure that everybody feels celebrated.

"We want the kids to go home and tell their parents, 'This is what I learned today mum and dad', and they can then tell their friends about it, and for just a whole positive narrative to ripple throughout Cornwall and wider, hopefully."

The Windrush is seen as a symbol of Caribbean migration between 1948 and 1971.

In 2020, it emerged that some descendants of Windrush migrants had been threatened with deportation and stripped of their benefits. The UK government was forced to apologise and pay compensation.

Hayley Ann-Dunstan says the Windrush story is about resilience and striving to be better. Credit: ITV News

Hayley Ann-Dunstan, from Ubuntu Educational and Mentoring Services, is one of the team behind the play 'Farewell Jamaica', which was performed at the theatre on Friday.

"The Windrush is a story of being resilient and striving to get better," she said.

"It's full of ambition. I was raised on the Windrush story of 'Do better, work better, aim for better things, better yourself and have dignity.'

Her colleague Neville Connor said: "It might sound strange, but I feel like I am part of history.

"My mum is white Irish, my father is black Jamaican. So from an early age we've always spoken about Jamaica and the influence of people coming here."

Youngsters were given a taste of traditional Jamaican food. Credit: ITV News

Throughout the day there were workshops to entertain the eyes, ears and tastebuds, all themed around Jamaican culture.

Organiser Helen Hutchinson said: "We just wanted as many children to know not only about the history of Windrush, but also the amazing impact and contribution that the Windrush generation has made to Britain today.

"Unless the education system - and teachers and parents - are intentional, they won't know about it."