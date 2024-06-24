Glastonbury Festival 2024 is almost upon us and with people making their final preparations, one question on everybody's minds is what the weather has in store.

While the last few days has seen warm weather settle across the West Country, the question remains whether Worthy Farm will remain dry during the festival.

So, if you're still debating packing your wellies and your raincoat, this may help.

We asked our forecaster, Charlie Powell, for his predictions about this week's weather.

The current forecast suggests the temperatures could reach the high twenties on Wednesday. Credit: PA

The view from ITV West Country weather presenter Charlie Powell

"Sometimes the forecast goes our way for big events, and after some very uncertain details at the end of last week, today's data is coming in with a much more optimistic outlook for Glastonbury.

"It still looks like a warm week, especially the next few days, with temperatures on Wednesday in the high twenties. However, the risk of thunderstorms has reduced significantly towards the end of the week.

"It now looks as though Thursday will turn a bit cloudier and there may be a little rain in the afternoon as a weak front moves through.

"This will leave us with a pretty dry end to the week with temperatures nearer normal around the 20 °C mark, and fine weather should last through the weekend too.

"Happy days!"