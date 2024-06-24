Play Brightcove video

Watch Victoria Davies' reports on one of the biggest constituency fights in the South West

When Jacob-Rees Mogg walks down Hanham High Street canvassing, there are either people wanting photos or people hurling abuse.

Either way, this senior Conservative politician is charming to all.

But according to the polls he has a fight on his hands with his old rival, Labour's Dan Norris.

The Labour candidate was MP for North East Somerset for 13 years before Jacob Rees-Mogg's victory in 2010.

But this year the boundaries have changed and parts of the old North East Somerset seat have been removed and replaced with the more urban areas of South Gloucestershire, making the new seat of North East Somerset and Hanham.

Some believe the boundary changes could benefit Labour, but Jacob Rees-Mogg tactfully refuses to say if he is worried about losing.

"The voters must be asked for their vote and they will decide which party they want in government," said Jacob Rees-Mogg.

"I will try to encourage them to vote for me but it is not about me personally; it is about how this country is best governed."

He added: "In every election I have campaigned energetically, knocked on thousands of doors, delivered as many leaflets as I possibly can because you are asking voters to give you something precious and I don't think one can take it for granted in any election."

On Keynsham High Street Labour's Dan Norris is equally as charming to voters, many of whom want to pet his dog Angel.

But this is a man who is ready for a fight. A year ago he said he would never stand as MP again so what has changed?

"Because I think beating Jacob Rees-Mogg is very important," he told ITV News.

"He is responsible for bringing in Liz Truss and Boris Johnson and I think that caused chaos to the country. I have given Labour the best chance of winning this very narrow and tight seat, so that is why I am doing it."

Jacob Rees-Mogg. Credit: PA

There is no doubt that Dan Norris has experience, but if he became MP he would also continue as Metro Mayor for the West of England.

He has previously been criticised in this role for spending money on self-publicity and for failing to provide bus services in rural communities. But he believes he has the ability to do both jobs well.

"I think I have been criticised by my opponents and that is their job to criticise me," said Dan Norris.

"But I think most people will understand that I am experienced, I know the area incredibly well, I have represented it in different ways over 25 years or more and I will be hitting the ground running.

"I think that will allow me to make a change and improve things as quickly as possible because people are desperate for that change."

As MP in the old North East Somerset seat, Jacob Rees-Mogg had strong support. But in a new constituency he isn't as well known.

The Conservative politician has previously faced criticism for perhaps being out of touch with the average person and being "too posh"; something he says is "a condescending view."

And although he has faced Dan Norris before in an election battle, he says in this fight there is nothing personal.

The new North East Somerset and Hanham seat.

"I think to personalise it is the wrong way to go about it," he said. "This is about that parties and the policies they are putting forwards and their leaders nationally.

"For 14 years I have done all the work you would expect from a member of parliament, to ensure all the people who have been treated badly get things put right and we have had considerable successes."

But Dan Norris says he is "keen to return the favour" of 2010 and beat Jacob Rees-Mogg.

He said: "I think there is every chance of winning this seat but I am in no way complacent at all.

"It will take every Green and Liberal Democrat person to vote for me in order for that to happen, so there is a lot of pressure on those people. There will either be a Tory MP or Labour MP and those people are going to have to decide that."