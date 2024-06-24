A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 93-year-old in South Gloucestershire.

Avon and Somerset Police were called by the ambulance service to a property in Mill Lane, Hambrook, on Saturday 22 June, just before 10am.

They found an elderly man dead at the scene.

Police have since confirmed they believe the man to be 93-year-old Robert Moore, commonly known in the village as 'Bob'.

Following the discovery, 64-year-old Gary Moore was arrested and taken into custody where he was questioned over the death.

He has now been charged with murder and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday 24 June.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Deb Hatch, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Although formal identification has not yet taken place, we believe the deceased to be 93-year-old Robert Moore, who was commonly known as Bob.

“Specially-trained officers will continue to support and update Bob’s family and all our thoughts are with them at this very upsetting time for them.”