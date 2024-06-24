Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Kathy Wardle spoke Mike's family about their hopes for the trust.

The family of a man who was killed outside a nightclub in Bodmin have been holding a fundraiser to raise awareness of knife crime.MIKES Trust was set up in memory of Michael Riddiough-Allen, who died after being stabbed outside the Eclipse nightclub in April last year.On Sunday 23 June, thousands gathered in Perranporth Airfield for MIKES Motor Mania, a fundraising event to honour his love of cars.

Michael Riddiough-Allen Credit: Family photo

Michael's younger sister Alicia Puckey says the family hope to fund youth clubs and community groups to give young people positive places to go.

Alicia said: "We're focussing on supporting youth groups and giving everybody the chance to be part of a youth group and find their passion.

"If they are part of a rugby team, or a darts team or the arts, and if they have that support network, they are less likely to go down the wrong path which could end up with them carrying a knife."

MIKES Motor Mania is a weekend long event featuring car displays, family activities and car themed fun.

Kevin Allen, Michael's dad, said: "This event is to reflect Mike's passions and the friendship that existed between all the people within the car group who were incredibly hard hit by the loss of Mike.

"He was a big character, always helping people, always helpful. Not only is MIKES Motor Mania a part of our family journey in terms of grief, but also the wider car family journey of celebrating a young life lost."

In April this year, 25-year-old Jake Hill was jailed for life for Michael’s murder and for injuring four others.

Michael had been an innocent bystander who had tried to stop Hill's rampage outside the Eclipse club in April 2023.

Through MIKES Trust, his family now campaign to prevent a similar incident happening again. They hope to take educational talks into schools, as well as their work with youth groups.