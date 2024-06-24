Two people have been arrested after the body of a man was found in a lake at a holiday park near Dorchester.

Police were called to Warmwell Holiday Park in Crossways at 12:30am on Sunday 23 June after concerns were raised about a man in the lake.

A man in his 70s from Birmingham was found in the water pronounced dead at the scene.

A man and a women in their 50s, also from Birmingham, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The woman was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Police say the man who died and the two people arrested were known to each other.

Detective Inspector Shaun Inkpen, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said their thought were with the family and they had launched "a full investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the death."

He added “We are carrying out extensive enquiries in the area of the holiday park and a cordon has been put in place as we conduct our investigation.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or heard anything suspicious in the area on Saturday evening (22 June) or in the early hours of Sunday.

There will be an increased policing presence in the area investigations continue.