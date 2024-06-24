A photographer from Somerset has shared his magical image of the Pyramid Stage ahead of Glastonbury Festival 2024.

Josh Dury, aged 26 and from Compton Martin, waited for the perfect weather conditions at the end of the January to capture this special shot.

The photo titled Starstruck was taken against the backdrop of the constellation Orion, known as kings of the stars.

Speaking to ITV News West Country, Josh explained what goes into taking such a spectacular photo: "I usually do a recce of the site first. I wanted to check if I could access the land and luckily there were foot paths.

"There was mostly terrible weather in January but one day at the end of the month, the night sky was a lot clearer.

"At about 1am, I set up in front of the skeleton of the Pyramid stage and took multiple photos over 45 minutes."

Josh has dedicated the photo to musical legends Kate Bush and Grace Jones. Credit: Josh Dury

Josh used long exposure photography to capture the red nebula detail.

"It's technically difficult to get photo composition like this," Josh explained.

"I spent a few days working on the edit, going through all the photos and doing what I could to bring the best out of the images."

When asked what he hopes people will feel seeing his image, Josh said: "I really want people to look at this as a new dimension and think about the connection between astronomy, music and art.

"Art conjures up different ideas and music should be celebrated through photography."

Josh has dedicated the image to music legends Kate Bush and Graces Jones, two of his favourite artists.

He was delighted when Emily Eavis, co-organiser of Glastonbury Festival, said her dream headliner next year would be Kate Bush.

"This image feels like it is reaching for the stars and I hope people going to the festival do the same," Josh said.