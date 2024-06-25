The family of a man who died after being hit by a vehicle in Swindon have paid tribute to 'a loving husband and father'.

Jonathan Neilan, 59, died after the collision in Upham Road, on 17 June.

His family has issued a statement, which reads: “Jonathan Neilan, age 59, was a loving husband, father, son in law and much more.

“He enjoyed doing a lot of things including volunteering for Sea Cadets for many years.

“Jon was into his cars, riding his motorbike and boating. He enjoyed doing gardening and loved his gadgets and technology. Animals were a big part of Jon's life and happiness.

“Jon was a man with a huge heart and was always willing to help anyone who needed it.

“He had many close friends who we know he loved dearly.

“Jon was at his happiest when he was making others laugh, which was often. He was knowledgeable in almost everything and was always at the end of the phone to help. He was a big part of the community and loved by so many.

“We would like to thank everyone that tried to help Jon on that tragic night.

“We would appreciate if media can respect our privacy at this devastating time and not attempt to make contact.

“If anyone wishes to make a donation, we would like it to go to Wiltshire Air Ambulance. They attended but sadly it was too late, but we know they do amazing work.”