The family of a knife crime victim from Gloucester is calling for changes in law after the election to protect other tragedies from happening.

Speaking to ITV News West Country, the grandmother of Ramarni Crosby, who was stabbed to death in 2021, says stop and search powers for the police should be improved.

Ramarni's grandmother, Viv Clifford, said: "There are no powers to stop and search these kids. So they're walking around knowing that they're not going to get searched.

"What happens then if there is an altercation, one of them is going to pull that weapon and somebody is going to get hurt or killed."

Viv Clifford, Ramarni Crosby's grandmother Credit: ITV West Country

Knife crime pledges by each political party in their manifestos:

Conservatives say they will toughen sentences for knife crime and grooming gangs.

Labour has a knife crime action plan which involves youth intervention work and the banning of some weapons

Liberal Democrats say they will invest more in youth services

The Green Party name-checks Bristol’s problem, and talks about increased CCTV and supplying emergency bleed kits

The Reform Party said carrying a knife would lead to a prison sentence

Delroy Ellis, founder of Increase the Peace Credit: ITV West Country

Delroy Ellis runs the Increase the Peace organisation, which has been trying to take knives off Gloucester's streets for more than a decade.

He said organisations like his need government funding.

"When you want people to come out and do this work and work with our most vulnerable people in the city, you want them to do it for free.

"It's really, really tough. So I would hope whoever does get in, that they really do come out and start visiting the people who are on the ground."

Martin Bisp, the founder of Empire Fighting Chance in Bristol, said: "What we need to do is invest in the individual communities.

"We need to get those organisations on the grassroots are trusted by people that might get drawn into criminal activity, the ability to work with them sustainably.

"So it's not a two week model or a four week model, it could be a two year model. But we create sustainable change, needs sustainable investment at grassroots level."