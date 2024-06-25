Five people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the M5 in Gloucestershire.

A man has been arrested following the collision involving two cars on the northbound carriageway between junctions 11A and 12.

The road was closed while the air ambulance and other emergency services attended the scene. The stretch of road has now reopened.

Gloucestershire Police issued a statement following the crash. It reads: "A man has been arrested this morning on suspicion of dangerous driving, drink driving, drug driving and driving whilst unfit following a 2 vehicle collision on the M5 today.

"Five people have gone to hospital with serious injuries but are in stable conditions.

"The road was closed for a number of hours to tend to those requiring medical attention and the landing for Helimed. The road has now re-opened."