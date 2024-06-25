A number of inbound flights to Bristol Airport have been diverted to other airports.

Some passengers posted on social media to say their flights have landed elsewhere, mostly at Cardiff Airport.

The disruption was due to the airport's control tower needing to be evacuated on Tuesday 25 June.

Six flights were impacted including three easyJet flights from Inverness, Lanzarote and Marrakesh; two TUI flights from Santorini and Skiathos; and one Ryanair flight from Gran Canaria.

A spokesperson for Bristol Airport said: "Our Airport Control Tower was evacuated earlier this afternoon.

"After investigation, this was found to be a false alarm but we did temporarily suspend airport operations as a precaution.

"Bristol Airport is now open and flights are returning to normal. We are working with our airline partners to return passengers from diverted flights.

"We’re sorry for the disruption caused to passengers.”