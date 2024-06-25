Play Brightcove video

Sam Blackledge reports on seagulls causing problems for postal workers in Cornwall

Royal Mail has written to residents in Liskeard, blaming 'swooping seagulls' for delivery delays.Residents in Bogdara Way say they are also being tormented by the birds, which become particularly aggressive during nesting season.

Abby Hyde said: "They are a pain in the bum, and it's just becoming a real hassle to be honest with you.

"We haven't had a lot of post ourselves, so we've been wondering what's going on with it, until we saw that they are attacking postmen."

Royal Mail says it needs to think about the safety of its workers. Credit: ITV News

The theory is the gulls, who are nesting in the roofs, are swooping at anyone they see as a threat, in order to protect their young.

In a statement, a Royal Mail spokesman said: “The consistent delivery of mail and the safety of our employees are two of our highest priorities.

"We have written to residents to assure everyone that deliveries continue to be made every day.

"However, on occasions where it is not possible to make a delivery safely, we will attempt to deliver the following day.”People have also been told their mail can either be held at a Post Office to be collected, or they can nominate an alternative address away from the affected area.