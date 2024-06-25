Play Brightcove video

Wiltshire Police footage shows the high speed police chase.

Footage captured by a police drone shows the moment a trio of teenage burglars were chased by officers, reaching speeds of 120mph.

The group made their getaway after breaking into the same house three times, stealing an Audi, a hedge trimmer, golf clubs and a chainsaw.

The three teenagers have now been sent to prison for a total of more than nine years, following the burglaries in Fisherton de la Mere, near Warminster during December 2023.

Salisbury Crown Court heard that on 11 December two of them targeted a property in the village and stole a BMW.

On 23 December the pair returned with a 14-year-old (now 15), and broke into the garage stealing a hedge trimmer, golf clubs, a chainsaw, charging equipment and wellies.

Then on 27 December the trio broke into the house again, and carried out an aggravated burglary, stealing an Audi.

In a statement read to the court, one of their victims said: "In the early evening of the 27th of December I walked into my kitchen... to be faced by a masked man wearing a hat and pointing a handgun directly at me.

"Stalling for time I explained that I need to go to the loo, to which, gun in hand, he agreed. He then closed me in the loo, using a chair to block the door shut.

"I decided that I needed to escape, and as soon as I detected he was no longer outside the door, I managed to wriggle the chair free.

"I then fled from the house in bare feet, to my next-door neighbour, where we called the police... The memory of the gang's intrusions will remain a scar on my memory for a very, very long time to come."

PC Jack Williams, from the burglary and serious youth gang violence team, said: "This was a harrowing incident which saw three teenagers armed with weapons force their way into a home, threaten the occupants and rob one of them.

"The group targeted this house not once, but three times over a short period. It is this kind of situation which can have a long-lasting impact on the victim and affect their sense of security and privacy in their own home, a place where they should feel completely safe.

"They then led police officers on a 15-minute pursuit, travelling at speeds of up to 120mph from Devizes Road, Salisbury, up the A303 before coming off the road in Berwick St James. It's lucky that no-one was injured.

“We take burglaries incredibly seriously. In line with our force priority of reducing the number of burglaries across Wiltshire, we have a dedicated burglary unit whose role it is to ensure that burglars are brought to justice before the courts.

“If you have been the victim of a burglary or if you have any information on burglaries, please do not hesitate to contact us either on 101 or through our website.

“If a crime is in progress, always call 999.”

The teenagers cannot be named due to their age. Following the appearances at Salisbury Crown Court, a 16-year-old boy was sentenced to 40 months in prison for burglary, two counts of theft, aggravated burglary and having a firearm with intent.

A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to 32 months in prison for burglary, theft, aggravated burglary, and having a firearm with intent.

Another 15-year-old boy, who was 14 at the time, was sentenced to 40 months in prison for aggravated burglary, having a firearm with intent, dangerous driving, having a bladed article in a public place and possession of cannabis.

He has also been disqualified from driving for 44 months and will need to take an extended test.