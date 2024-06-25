A former sofa surfer from London who turned his life around to support people from marginalised communities at risk of homelessness is hoping to bring his work to Bristol.

Peter Merrifield runs Support When It Matters Enterprise (SWIM), a community interest company which empowers people from African, Caribbean and dual heritage backgrounds to improve their health, mental wellbeing and quality of life.

Now, Peter plans to bring SWIM to Bristol to help people in those communities struggling to find accommodation.

Peter founded the social enterprise in 2019, after being motivated by his personal challenges with substance misuse and recovery, as well as his heritage as a child of the Windrush generation.

SWIM was created from Peter's own experience of sofa surfing, living in makeshift accommodation and difficulties in finding affordable, permanent accommodation.

From an initial investment of just £5,000 in 2020, SWIM now has a turnover of £2 million.

In the past few years, SWIM has developed a number of programmes including projects which help men and women who have been released from prison, as well as accommodation for the homeless.

Speaking to ITV News West Country, Peter said: "A significant proportion of Black Africans in Bristol live in overcrowded or inadequate housing conditions.

"The 2021 census indicates that 43.3% of Black Africans live in households with fewer bedrooms than required - compared to 9.5% of the city's overall population.

"This highlights the critical need for housing solutions. Such issues contribute to other social and health problems, such as increased stress, mental health and reduced opportunities."

The community interest group provides supported housing units and services to those in need. Credit: SWIM

Peter hopes SWIM can create a long-lasting footprint in Bristol, using a similar model to the one proven to be successful in London.

The idea is to collaborate with local services and charities to bring the support he wished he had to people.

Peter said: "We invite all stakeholders, including local authorities, healthcare providers, community organisations, and private donors, to join us in this vital initiative.

"Together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of many individuals and their families."