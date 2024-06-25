The six new areas to explore at Glastonbury Festival 2024

When you think of Glastonbury Festival, the iconic Pyramid Stage or the Ribbon Tower might come to mind.

While there are stages and areas that return every year, the team behind the festival often create new spaces to explore at Worthy Farm.

Six new areas have been designed for the 2024 festival - including revamped versions of old favourites as well as entirely fresh concepts.

The Tree Stage

A fresh addition to the festival's landscape is The Tree Stage, situated in a forested section of the grounds, expanding on the existing outdoor venue known as Woodsies.

While Woodsies Main Stage continues to host a dynamic array of acts, The Tree Stage offers a more relaxed vibe.

Described as "set beneath an oak tree decor canopy", this area aims to focus on "zeroing into the immersive, ambient and experimental".

It will open its leafy embrace from midday on Wednesday and Thursday, but it's after the main stage headliners finish that The Tree Stage really promises to shine.

Terminal 1

Taking off in the Williams Green sector is Terminal 1, a "re-purposed airport" experience.

Its roster features international talents, with Bristol's St Paul's Carnival and London's Notting Hill Carnival making appearances.

This zone is scheduled to welcome visitors from Wednesday, and intriguingly, its posters state that attendees must " successfully answer a question from the UKGOV citizenship test.

The Dragonfly

Arcadia, a favourite spot for late-night party-goers known for its other-worldly set designs, is introducing The Dragonfly for 2024.

This enormous biomechanical creature, crafted from a repurposed Royal Navy helicopter, aims to transform a "weapon of destruction into a unifying symbol.

For younger festivalgoers, Arcadia has another brand new area, The Alchemists' Playground.

In collaboration with constructive play specialists, Woodland Tribe, the space aimed at children will offer " workshops and creative adventure".

For the younger crowd, Arcadia is unveiling a new area, The Alchemists' Playground, in partnership with constructive play specialists, Woodland Tribe.

This child-friendly space will offer "workshops and creative adventure".

One of the new areas, Arrivals, is located in Shangri-La. Credit: Glastonbury Festival

Arrivals

This year, Glastonbury is launching its first-ever South Asian space, Arrivals.

This new area, located in Shangri-La, has been fully developed by a South Asian team from various cultural institutions.

Visitors to Arrivals are promised an entrance through "a portal to an alien jungle planet, immersed by an audiovisual world coded in solar punk, carnivorous plants, cyborg beasts and space pirates".

The creators add: "The space bridges nostalgia to futurism, a sensory feast of vivid lights and colours, remixing the worlds of pulp sci-fi classics within a newly redefined South Asian aesthetic."

Scissors

The latest addition to the festival is Scissors, aiming to be "an utterly delicious femme-queer venue where anything can happen".

Visitors to the venue can indulge in a variety of activities, from getting a fresh haircut to relaxing in the beer garden or unwinding with a film.

As dusk settles, Kiki's nightclub comes alive with "a twilight roster filling Kiki's nightclub, where kaleidoscopic walls will keep you dancing till dawn."

The venue opens its doors every Wednesday, with festivities kicking off at 1pm and continuing well into the night.

Assembly

Silver Hayes' latest addition, Assembly, reimagines the former WOW stage and introduces the first indoor venue to the dance music hotspot.

This could come as a welcome change, especially if the British weather decides not to cooperate.

But it's not all about the beats at Silver Hayes; the area also introduces Room, a "wellness space, featuring sound baths, breath-work, guided meditation, yoga and other activities".