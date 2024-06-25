Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the 'sudden' death of a man in Yeovil.

An investigation is underway after officers discovered the body of a man in his 60s in Raglan Terrace on 23 June.

Four arrests have been made including two men in their 50s on suspicion of murder.

Another man, also in his 50s, and a woman, in her 40s, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on 25 June.

Acting Inspector Rose Green from Avon and Somerset Police said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s next of kin, who we were able to trace and update yesterday afternoon.

"They will be supported by specially-trained officers and we updated as our enquiries progress.

“The Major Crime Investigation Team is leading our enquiries into the man’s tragic death and people living in the area can expect to see an increased presence while that work takes place."Our enquiries are at an early stage but we have arrested four people as we seek to establish the facts around what has happened.“Investigations of this nature are thankfully rare in Yeovil, but we understand the community may be concerned to learn of this news.

"Therefore, we’d like to reassure people we do not believe there to be any increased risk to public safety, and we’ll be carrying out high-visibility patrols so feel free to stop those officers and PCSOs to raise with us any concerns you may have.”

"Anyone with information that could assist our enquiries is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5224162697."