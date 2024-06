People arrived in their droves for the first day of Glastonbury Festival 2024.

Co-organiser Emily Eavis opened the famous gates at 8am today (26 June), with revellers eager to enter the site and claim their pitch.

Around 210,000 people will be enjoying the five-day festival at Worthy Farm.

This year's headliners are Dua Lipa, Shania Twain, Coldplay and SZA.

Day one of Glastonbury Festival in pictures:

A festivalgoer carrying a mattress into the festival. Credit: PA

Someone washing their hair at Worthy Farm. Credit: PA

Emily Eavis opening the gates on the first day of the festival. Credit: PA

People arriving stocked up for the festival. Credit: 260624 Day One Glastonbury Festival PA

Artist painting the views at Worthy Farm. Credit: PA

Dressing to impress on arrival. Credit: PA

Taking a nap after travelling to the festival. Credit: PA

Festivalgoers shielding from the heat. Credit: PA

People navigating the stairs with their heavy belongings at Castle Cary train station. Credit: PA