The gates of Worthy Farm are officially opening this morning (Wednesday 26 June) and away from the Glastonbury Festival line-up people's eyes are likely looking at one thing - the weather.

While the last few days has seen warm weather settle across the West Country, the question remains whether the Somerset site will remain dry during the festival.

Festival-goers at Glastonbury. Credit: PA Images

The outlook from ITV News West Country weather presenter Charlie Powell

"The forecast still looks good for the duration of Glastonbury with very little rainfall and some decent temperatures.

"Wednesday will be a hot one, with very high UV and temperatures up to around 27 °C. Not brilliant for dragging your kit in maybe, but great for setting up camp in the dry.

"It'll get off to a fine start on Thursday but a weak front will move through, perhaps giving a light shower, then introducing less humid air for the rest of the day on some brisk winds. It won't be as hot either with highs closer to 21 °C.

"This then leaves the rest of the festival on a pretty dry note. Skies will be a bit cloudier towards the weekend and temperatures will stay around the 20 degree mark."

The Met Office's day-by-day forecast for Glastonbury Festival

Wednesday - Very warm settled conditions at first

Fine and very warm, locally hot, day with a good deal of sunshine. Winds remaining light. Maximum temperature 27°C.

Thursday - Morning drizzle will clear

Patchy rain and drizzle will clear during the morning, to leave a bright and breezy afternoon with a fresher feel. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Friday - Breezy conditions

Bright and fairly breezy through Friday with the odd shower. Highs of 17°C.

Saturday - Overcast but warm

It will remain more overcast on Saturday with some sunny spells. It will feel warmer though as winds die down a touch. Highs of 19°C.

Sunday - Sunny with a mild breeze.

Sunny conditions throughout the day, coupled with a mild breeze. Highs once again of 19°C.

