'Long delays' to Worthy Farm as Glastonbury Festival 2024 gets underway

Hundreds of thousands of people are making their way to the world-famous Worthy Farm today as Glastonbury Festival 2024 begins.

Most festival-goers are travelling by car, coach or train, with shuttle buses to the site.

A number of routes leading to Pilton in Somerset are extremely busy, according to the traffic monitoring site Inrix.

At 11am, Inrix said: "Long delays due to Glastonbury at Worthy Farm with many local side road closures on routes between Glastonbury to Pilton and around the festival site."

Particular routes said to have congestion are on the A361 which is "very slow" as it passes through West Pennard and Pilton, and the A37 coming from Cannards Grave which is "queuing almost back to Shepton Mallett".

The A371 is currently closed in both directions, sparking further delays. This is due to a serious crash which happened this morning near Wincanton.

A statement from Avon and Somerset Police said: "A serious injury collision between a van & a lorry has closed the A371 near #Wincanton.

"Four people were injured, one significantly. The lorry driver is shocked but OK."

In relation to the incident, Inrix said: "A371 in both directions closed due to recovery work and earlier accident, lorry and a van involved from Holbrook Roundabout to Gibbet Road. Traffic is coping well."

Updates to follow.