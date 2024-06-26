Play Brightcove video

Meet the couple celebrating their anniversary at Glastonbury Festival

A couple who met at Glastonbury Festival two years ago are celebrating their anniversary at Worthy Farm.

Adrian was working as a dentist at the site in 2022, when Nick walked past. They say it was love at first sight.

Adrian told ITV West Country: "We were passing each other really early in the morning at about half past five, and literally just looked at one another and thought 'you're so attractive.'

"We even had a cheeky kiss, and two years later, here we are back at Glastonbury."

Adrian continued: "There's nowhere else we'd rather be to celebrate. It's amazing- unless you've ever been, you can't explain it.

"Once you've been to the festival you're like family."

Nick added: "Meeting Adrian was like the festival- Just magical. To have met here two years ago, and be here two years later is just wonderful.

"You have to come to know what it means. It's just such a friendly place and everyone is having fun and here for the right reasons."

Festivalgoers enjoying panoramic views from famous hilltop

For those wanting to enjoy some peace and quiet, the festival's famous hilltop provides the perfect spot.

Whilst enjoying panoramic views of Worthy Farm and beyond, some described the 'utopia' of the event.

Long-time friends Nigel and John like to enjoy the view on the first day of their visit every year.

Nigel told ITV West Country: "We're very old time friends. We met in Hull in the late 70s, and then didn't see each other for a really long time.

John added: "We reunited over how to get tickets for Glastonbury- Nigel was a volunteer, so I joined him for the first time in 2015 and we've been coming together ever since.

"We come to the hill to enjoy the panorama every time, I mean look at it."

A group of five friends who had travelled down from near North Wales said: "To be here is surreal. It's nice to enjoy the views before the music starts, then there's no panic."