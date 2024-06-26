The Princess Royal will leave hospital " when she’s ready", her husband has said after she spent a third night in hospital.

Anne, 73, has been in Southmead Hospital in Bristol since Sunday evening after being hurt while walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence drove to the main entrance of the hospital’s Brunel building in a Range Rover shortly after 11.30am, having also spent time with his wife on Tuesday and accompanying her when she was rushed to hospital on Sunday.

Stepping from his car, he carried a small navy blue day bag as he entered the hospital without speaking to awaiting media.

Sir Tim then emerged from the main Brunel building at Southmead Hospital just before 2pm, after spending two-and-a-half hours with his wife.

Asked whether Anne would be leaving hospital on Wednesday, he said: “She’ll be out when she’s ready”.

Anne’s concussion has meant precise details of how the incident came about are not clear.

The princess’s medical team said her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.

Anne is a skilled horsewoman who competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Sir Tim said on Tuesday that the princess was “doing fine, slow but sure” and was seen carrying a cool bag as he revealed he had taken her a “few little treats from home”.Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, also travelled to see her the same day.

He added that the princess was “recovering well”.

“We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care – and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene,” he said.

“We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal.”

