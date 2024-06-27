The second day of Glastonbury Festival is in full swing, with people enjoying all the weird and wonderful activities on offer to them at Worthy Farm before the music starts tomorrow.

Co-organiser Emily Eavis opened the famous gates on 26 June, with around 210,00 people entering the site for the five-day festival.

This year’s event will see headline performances from global stars including pop singer Dua Lipa, British rock band Coldplay and American soul singer SZA.

Canadian country star Shania Twain will play the coveted Legends slot.

Rumours around acts which could fill the secret set slots are circulating the festival site - with huge names including Kasabian and the Spice Girls in the mix.

Day two of Glastonbury Festival in pictures:

Festivalgoers taking part in a Qigong open air workshop in the healing fields at the Glastonbury Festival. Credit: PA Images

Sian Barklem, 25 and Johnjo Smith, 24, both from Liverpool, take part in a handtying ceremony. Credit: PA

Performers taking part in a parade to celebrate the Stag Beetle. Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Festivalgoers arrive during a rain shower at the Glastonbury Festival. Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images