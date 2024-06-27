Play Brightcove video

The drone show wowed crowds at Glastonbury Festival.

Festival-goers at Glastonbury have been treated to a drone show and fireworks display.

Tens of thousands of people descended on Worthy Farm throughout the day on Wednesday 26 June, with headline performances getting underway on Friday.

The drone display, designed by local company Celestial, was the first time that Glastonbury hosted such a show.

It was the first time Glastonbury Festival hosted a drone show. Credit: PA Images

Hundreds of drones lit up the sky about Worthy Farm shifting between shapes and inspired by themes of peace and togetherness.

The drone show featured 576 drones, flying at heights ranging from 30 metres to 105 metres.

The drone display was inspired by themes of peace and togetherness. Credit: PA Images

The drone show will be followed by the traditional fireworks display.

The displays take place ahead of headline performances, including Dua Lipa, SZA and Coldplay, which get underway on Friday 28 June.

Around 210,000 people will be enjoying the five-day festival at Worthy Farm, after co-organiser Emily Eavis opened the famous gates at 8am on 26 June, with revellers eager to enter the site and claim their pitch.