A new playground being installed in Bath has been badly damaged after an arson attack.

The playground for children and toddlers in Rosewarn Park in Whiteway was set on fire on Saturday evening (June 22).

The £40k play equipment was being installed by housing association Curo, and was almost complete.

Carl McMurty, Curo’s director of estates, said: "The playground was almost complete, but because of this senseless attack, the reopening will inevitably now be delayed.

"If we need to find the money to rectify the damage, then that will also have a negative knock-on effect, as it means there is less money to spend on other community projects.”

He said: “Curo works hard to provide spaces that are welcoming to all, and the new play area at Whiteway Green is a place for children and families to enjoy. That’s why this arson attack is so heartbreaking.

“We’re doing everything we can to engage with the community, and we’ve been working with local groups to improve the park for everyone.”

A spokesperson from Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 11:41pm on Saturday 22 June to reports of a fire at a play area in Rosewarn Park, Bath. Crews from Bath attended and found a fire involving play equipment.

“Firefighters extinguished the blaze. The cause of the fire is thought to be deliberate.”

Mr McMurty said: “We’re aware that there are problems with anti-social behaviour in the area, and we continue to work with the police.

The opening of the new playground has been delayed.

"Behaviour like this is unacceptable, and we need the community to work with us to send the message that it won’t be tolerated.

“If anyone has any information then we would urge them to contact us or the police as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “An arson offence has been recorded after play equipment in Rosewarn Close was damaged in a fire.

“If you witnessed this incident or have any information or footage which could help our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference 5224164924.”

Credit: John Wimperis, Local Democracy Reporting Service