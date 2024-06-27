A man has died after a crash between a van and a lorry on the A371 in Somerset.

The incident happened on the A-road near Wincanton at around 5.20am on Wednesday 26 June.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was one of four people in a van who were injured in a collision with a lorry between West Hill and Gibbet Road.

Avon and Somerset Police is trying to trace the man’s family who are abroad.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

The other three men in the van are in their thirties and their families have been contacted.

One of them remains in hospital for treatment to injuries which are serious but not currently believed to be life-threatening.

Another remains in hospital for observation with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, while a fourth has been discharged following treatment.

The driver of the lorry was shocked but unhurt.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The A371 reopened at about 4pm following a collision investigation and the recovery of the vehicles.

“If you saw the collision or have any other information or dashcam footage which could help the investigation, please call 101 giving the reference 5224165117."