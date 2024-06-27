As Glastonbury Festival enters its second day, there are still eight slots which have not been filled, so attention is turning to who might be performing a secret set.

In the past, surprise performances from big names such as Lady Gaga, The Killers and Franz Ferdinand have been a highlight, leading to speculation about who might be added to the lineup.

One of the rumoured acts for the 2024 lineup is Kasabian, the Leicester rock band who headlined the Pyramid Stage in 2014.

Fans are speculating the band could fill the 6pm slot on Saturday at the Woodsies Stage, not only because of the anniversary but also due to their upcoming tour schedule.

The band announced they will be going on tour in July, and many believe they could use Glastonbury as a warm-up before heading to Edinburgh on 3 July.

Formed in 1997, the band consists of singer and guitarist Sergio Pizzorno, bassist Chris Edwards, drummer Ian Matthews and guitarist Tim Carter.

On X, formerly Twitter, the account @secretglaso posted: "Has anyone got a club foot from queueing all night?"

Fans say this quote is in reference to the Kasabian song, Club Foot which was released on 10 May 2004.

The Killers lead singer Brandan Flowers Credit: PA

Another rumoured secret act is The Killers, who are touring their new greatest hits release Revel Diamonds.

The band, which is fronted by Brandon Flowers, has a gap between shows in Glasgow and London which coincides with Glastonbury.

It would not be the first time The Killers surprise fans at Worthy Farm, having been the secret act on the John Peel stage in 2017.

Another rumoured secret set is Kings of Leon. The band are in the UK for the British Summertime show in Hyde Park on 30 June.

It has been 20 years since the band first performed at Glastonbury Festival, and they last headlined in 2008.

Fans are hopeful the band will make a quick detour to Somerset for a surprise performance.

Caleb Followill (left) and Jared Followill of Kings Of Leon. Credit: PA

When are the Glastonbury secret sets?

There are eight slots which have not been announced yet.