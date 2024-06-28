All traffic is being held on the M5 near Taunton after a lorry crashed into a bridge.

There are long delays on the motorway between J25 for the A358 Taunton to J24 for the A38 Taunton Road.

Emergency services are holding traffic on the north and southbound carriageways after the vehicle collided with the bridge.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix posted this update: " M5 in both directions blocked, long delays due to accident, a lorry involved from J25 A358 (Taunton) to J24 A38 Taunton Road (Bridgwater South).

"The road has been blocked since around 06:50am after a vehicle collided with a bridge. "

More updates to follow.