Pop star Dua Lipa is the first headliner of Glastonbury Festival 2024, as she takes to the Pyramid Stage on Friday evening (28 June).

The British-Albanian singer opened with Training Season, a track from her Radical Optimism album which was released in May.

It is the 28-year-old's first time headlining Glastonbury, which Emily Eavis said speaking to BBC Radio 2, is something Dua Lipa was "born" to do.

Eavis said: "She’s a proper festivalgoer, she comes every year and… you can really tell whether someone really gets the festival and loves it."

Dua Lipa last played at Glastonbury in 2017, in an afternoon slot at the Woodsies tent.

Headlining the festival had been on her bucket list since she recorded her first album in 2018.

Dupa Lipa brought out Tame Impala's Kevin Parker for a cover of The Less I Know the Better.

This track is from the band's 2015 album, Currents. Kevin Parker also produced Dua Lipa's latest record, Radical Optimism.

Setlist for Dua Lipa's performance:

Training Season

One Kiss

Illusion

Break My Heart

Levitating

These Walls

Be the One

The Less I Know the Better (with Kevin Parker from Tame Impala)

Falling Forever (live debut)

Updates to follow...