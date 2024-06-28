Glastonbury 2024: Day three in pictures

The third day of Glastonbury 2024 is underway and the excitement is building for the first headline act to take to the stage tonight.

Hundreds of artists will be performing on the first of three days of music at Worthy Farm, including Dua Lipa who will be headlining the Pyramid stage from 10pm.

Singer Olivia Dean has already performed on the Pyramid Stage, and dedicated her song Carmen to her grandmother and other members of the Windrush generation.

Here you will find the Friday lineup and set times on the festival's main stages.

Here are some of the best pictures from Day Three on Worthy Farm.

A person sits on the stone circle at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm. Credit: PA Images

The crowd watching Squeeze perform on the Pyramid Stage Credit: PA Images

Dr Jane Goodall on the Greenpeace stage. Credit: PA Images

Olivia Dean performs on the pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival. Credit: PA Images

Finlay the baby stole the show during Annie Mac's performance Credit: Edd Dracott/PA