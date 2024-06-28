As Glastonbury Festival enters its third day, there are still slots which have not been filled, so fans have been speculating about who might be performing a secret set this year.

In previous years, The Killers, Lady Gaga and Franz Ferdinand have held surprise performances.

Speculation is growing as to who might be added to the 2024 lineup at Worthy Farm.

Fans of Taylor Swift are hoping she could still make an appearance, despite currently being on her UK Eras Tour.

The pop icon is performing in Dublin on 30 June but fans have been pointing out that a flight a private jet cold transport her from Ireland to Somerset.

Taylor Swift fans are holding out hope that she could appear despite being on her UK Eras Tour. Credit: PA Images

Another one of the acts that has been tipped to take to the stage include Kasabian, the Leicester indi-rock band that has played at Glastonbury five times.

Fans are speculating the band could fill the 6pm slot on Saturday at the Woodsies Stage, not only because of the anniversary of their 2014 performance, but also due to their upcoming tour schedule.

Fans have been eager to point out that the band have their latest album due to be released next week.

The Killers have also been rumoured to perform a secret set because of the schedule of their tour. The band has already performed at Worthy Farm four times.

Kasabian last headlined Glastonbury in 2014. Credit: PA images

The Spice Girls is another favourite to make a surprise appearance at Glastonbury 2024.

Despite bookies predicting the iconic British band will reunite for Glastonbury 2025, fans are hopeful it will happen 12 months earlier, after all five members performed at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday in April.

Kings of Leon are in the UK for their BST Hyde Park show on 30 June, with some speculating they could also stop off at Worthy Farm.

It has been 20 years since the band first performed at Glastonbury Festival, and they last headlined in 2008.

Fans are hopeful the band will make a quick detour to Somerset for a surprise performance.

Green Day are also rumoured to be planning a set at Glastonbury Festival.

Although the band are on tour with performances scheduled in London on 29 June, they could potentially stop off at Worthy Farm.